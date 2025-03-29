Camilo Vargas News: Allows three goals at Mazatlan

Vargas registered one save and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 loss against Mazatlan.

Vargas was beaten by a free kick and a pair of close-range attempts in a poor outing Friday. He's in bad form after conceding at least three goals in four of his last six Liga MX matches and recording more than two saves in just three of those clashes. Up next is a home encounter with FC Juarez, whose offense was tied as the worst in the league after the first 12 weeks of the campaign.