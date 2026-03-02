Camilo Vargas News: Allows three goals versus Juarez

Vargas made two saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat to FC Juarez.

Vargas failed to deny some close-range attempts and was also beaten by an own goal that sealed his side's defeat in the week eight game. He conceded multiple goals for the fourth straight contest, remaining far away from his best form as Atlas continued to struggle defensively. Thus, he'll be a risky fantasy option despite playing twice at home next week, first versus Tijuana's 16th-ranked offense, and then against Chivas in the Tapatio derby.