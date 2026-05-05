Camilo Vargas headshot

Camilo Vargas News: Allows three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Vargas made six saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Vargas couldn't do much better to prevent any of the three goals he allowed and still kept his side alive in the playoff with multiple stops against an opposition that dominated most of the contest. The goalkeeper, who was coming off five clean sheets over the previous six starts, will remain one of the biggest reasons for Atlas fans to have hope for a turnaround in the second leg.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
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