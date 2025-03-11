Camilo Vargas News: Allows three in win

Vargas made one save and conceded three goals during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Vargas had another nightmare performance here as he was allowed multiple goals for the fifth time over the last six starts and this time he could make just one save. Luckily for the goalkeeper, he saw his teammates put up a great comeback during the last 30 minutes to still escape with a win. With 18 saves and 14 goals allowed over his last six starts, Vargas will definitely need to do better to receive more fantasy consideration for upcoming matchdays.