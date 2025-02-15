Fantasy Soccer
Camilo Vargas headshot

Camilo Vargas News: Allows two goals versus Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Vargas registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Puebla.

Vargas failed to stand out despite the victory in Saturday's clash. The keeper conceded two or more goals for the fourth time in seven matches played this year. With his team's offensive strategy leaving the defense exposed at times, Vargas may remain a risky fantasy asset. However, he'll look to achieve some saves Tuesday against Necaxa, who are averaging six shots on target per game.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
