Camilo Vargas News: Allows two in loss

Vargas made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Leon.

Vargas was beaten once each half and couldn't do much in either occasion as both goals came off unmarked finishes from inside the box. On the other hand, the veteran goalkeeper avoided an even bigger loss with multiple interventions against a clearly superior opposition. Vargas' status as a first choice between the posts remains intact at Atlas, but fantasy-wise he's been far from reliable this season, with just five clean sheets and multiple goals allowed in almost two thirds of the games he played.