Camilo Vargas News: Beaten late in win
Vargas allowed a goal while making three saves during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.
Vargas looked on his way to a clean sheet before conceding from the penalty spot in the 95th minute. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for six saves over his last three starts. Vargas and company take on Chivas at home on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Camilo Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Camilo Vargas See More