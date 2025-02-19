Fantasy Soccer
Camilo Vargas News: Concedes four times to Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Vargas had five saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Necaxa.

Vargas had a tough matchup while his team was totally dominated by the opposition. Still, it's worth noting that the five saves were his highest figure in eight games since January. The goalkeeper will look for a better outcome Sunday at Santos Laguna, who scored only five goals over their first seven Clausura matches.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
