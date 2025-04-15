Camilo Vargas News: Concedes three goals

Vargas had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toluca.

Vargas and Atlas' defense continued their struggles in keeping the ball out of the net on Saturday. The 36 year old keeper let three goals go into the net, had a goals prevented tally of negative 0.61, and of the four saves he made none were from inside his own box. Vargas has now conceded 30 goals in 15 Liga MX starts this season, but may have an easier go of things against 13th place Queretaro on Thursday.