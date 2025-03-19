Camilo Vargas News: Concedes three in defeat

Vargas made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus América.

Vargas had a rough time in goal as he once again allowed three goals in the match. All three goals occurred in the second half as he was under constant pressure. The goalkeeper has now allowed 17 goals in his last seven games. Next, he'll aim for a better outing as they face off against Mazatlan, a team tied with the fewest goals in the Clausura.