Camilo Vargas headshot

Camilo Vargas News: Concedes three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Vargas made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus América.

Vargas had a rough time in goal as he once again allowed three goals in the match. All three goals occurred in the second half as he was under constant pressure. The goalkeeper has now allowed 17 goals in his last seven games. Next, he'll aim for a better outing as they face off against Mazatlan, a team tied with the fewest goals in the Clausura.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
