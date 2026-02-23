Camilo Vargas News: Concedes twice to San Luis

Vargas had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.

Vargas had a disappointing performance despite his team's victory, as he once again lacked production and was beaten twice in this game. The goalkeeper has now made 15 saves and allowed nine goals while remaining with two clean sheets over six appearances this season. His next chance to get back on track will be an away fixture against Bravos, who scored eight goals across their previous six Clausura matches.