Camilo Vargas headshot

Camilo Vargas News: Concedes two against Guadalajara

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Vargas made two saves, conceded two goals and saved a penalty in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Vargas has continued to struggle in the Clausura this season, now conceding 15 goals in nine matches with only two clean sheets. He has faced 37 shots, which is a relatively high number, but his save percentage of 59.5 has not helped his efficiency in goal. His next fixture will be against Toluca, who sit second in the league, making it a difficult matchup.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
