Camilo Vargas News: Earns clean sheet vs. Rayados
Vargas made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monterrey.
Vargas was needed from time to time, but whenever Atlas called on him, he responded. The veteran goalkeeper, who should be a lock to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Colombia, is trending in the right direction with one or fewer goals allowed in three of his last four Clausura matches.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Camilo Vargas See More