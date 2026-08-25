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Camilo Vargas News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Vargas made five saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul.

Vargas had another great performance between the posts, making multiple big interventions to shut down Cruz Azul's potent offense for his second clean sheet over four starts this season. After shining during the World Cup with Colombia, the veteran goalkeeper is managing to keep the momentum going on and right now there aren't a lot of better options at his position for a Liga MX fantasy team.

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