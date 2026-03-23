Camilo Vargas News: Keeps clean sheet versus Gallos

Vargas made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Queretaro.

Vargas had little trouble stopping a couple of shots which were enough for him to leave his goal unbeaten for the first time since Jan. 17. He made multiple saves for the fifth straight match but fell below his average of 2.8 saves per game. After bouncing back from a series of difficult performances, the keeper will spend the next week with the Colombian national team and will rejoin the Rojinegros for the next Liga MX visit to Leon, who have tallied the fourth-fewest goals in the competition.