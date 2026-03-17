Camilo Vargas News: Makes seven saves in draw

Vargas made seven saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Vargas couldn't do much when Jesus Angulo appeared unmarked in front of him to open the scoring during second half's stoppage but at the same time he was one of thee biggest reasons why his team could go for at least a game-tying goal as his saves kept Atlas in contention. The veteran goalkeeper can always put up performances like this but the fact that he plays for such a leaky defense hurt his fantasy stock a lot as few people would bet in a shot-stopper averaging two goals allowed per game over his last seven starts.