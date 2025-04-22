Camilo Vargas News: Not to blame for conceded goal

Vargas registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Guadalajara.

It's hard to blame Vargas for the lone goal conceded by Atlas since it ended up being an own goal from center-back Hugo Nervo. Despite Atlas' struggles throughout the season, the veteran goalkeeper responded well every time he was needed. Across his 17 starts, he gave up 32 goals while posting 51 saves and only two clean sheets.