Camilo Vargas News: One save in defeat

Vargas registered one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Pachuca.

Vargas repelled just one of four Pachuca shots on goal Saturday as Atlas fell in a convincing 3-1 road defeat. Across five Clausura starting appearances, the veteran Atlas keeper has produced 14 saves and five clearances while conceding seven goals and recording two clean sheets. Vargas's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Atlas hosts Atletico San Luis.