Camilo Vargas headshot

Camilo Vargas News: Quality display in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Vargas had three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Queretaro.

Vargas put in a great shift for Atlas on Wednesday as they got a road victory against Queretaro. The 36 year old conceded one goal, made three saves, and two of the saves were both diving and from inside his own box. Vargas has struggled this season for Atlas, owning the third-worst save percentage among all Liga MX goalies with a mark of 61 percent, but Wednesday's performance was definitely an improvement.

Camilo Vargas
Atlas
