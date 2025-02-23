Camilo Vargas News: Records eight saves versus Santos
Vargas made eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Santos.
Vargas' great effort was of little use in a terrible game for the Rojinegros. The keeper has recently had a large number of both saves and goals against, becoming a risky fantasy asset in most formats. In any case, he could face a favorable test next Sunday at home against a San Luis side that just can't find its way this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now