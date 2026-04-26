Camilo Vargas News: Registers clean sheet
Vargas recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus América.
Vargas saved a crucial penalty in the 26th minute to preserve his clean sheet. He has now recorded 10 saves and two clearances across his last four appearances, keeping a clean sheet in each of those matches. He finishes the Clausura with 45 saves in 16 games, along with seven clean sheets.
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