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Camilo Vargas News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Vargas recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus América.

Vargas saved a crucial penalty in the 26th minute to preserve his clean sheet. He has now recorded 10 saves and two clearances across his last four appearances, keeping a clean sheet in each of those matches. He finishes the Clausura with 45 saves in 16 games, along with seven clean sheets.

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