Camilo Vargas News: Reliable No. 1 in goal

Vargas has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be the starting goalkeeper throughout the tournament under coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Vargas ends the season with Atlas in Liga MX having been a consistent presence between the posts, contributing 111 saves and nine clean sheets in 33 starts, bringing veteran experience and leadership to a Colombian squad with serious ambitions at the tournament. The keeper is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the squad and his composure and shot-stopping ability make him a trusted figure for coach Lorenzo heading into what promises to be a competitive group stage.