Camilo Vargas News: Saves penalty against Santos

Vargas had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Santos.

Vargas turned in a heroic display, stopping Lucas Di Yorio's penalty kick to preserve a clean sheet Sunday. The goalkeeper has bounced back from a rough stretch, leaving his goal unbeaten in three of the last four matches, while the penalty save was his second in 14 Clausura outings. He'll hope to remain solid heading into a difficult week in which he'll face Tigres and America, who have scored the fifth and 12th-most goals in the league, respectively.