Camilo Vargas News: Saves penalty versus Tigres
Vargas registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tigres.
Vargas put in an impressive penalty save to deny Juan Francisco Brunetta the equalizer in the final minutes of this game. Beyond that action, the goalkeeper played a vital role in helping his team withstand a difficult matchup in which they finished with 10 men, marking his highest number of saves in the Apertura campaign. Additionally, he has stopped six shots in two consecutive games between Liga MX and Leagues Cup competitions. He'll look to carry the momentum in next weekend's visit to champions Cruz Azul, who scored twice in both of their last two home matches.
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