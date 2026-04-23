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Camilo Vargas News: Secures clean sheet versus Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Vargas had three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Vargas put in another good effort, keeping his goal unbeaten for the fourth time in his last five league games. He's in excellent form, with his clean sheet run boosted by consistent shot-stopping numbers, including a penalty save in his previous appearance against Santos. His next chance to produce will be the final regular-season clash against an America side that has scored multiple goals in two consecutive matches.

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