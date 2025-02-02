Camilo Vargas News: Unbeaten against Pachuca

Vargas recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

Vargas played a key role in keeping the rival team scoreless, stopping three shots from inside the box in the draw. It was his second clean sheet of the year, while the four saves marked his best total in four Clausura games. He'll look to remain solid in the upcoming matchup at Tigres, whose 10 goals scored are the second-highest figure in the competition.