Can Uzun Injury: Aims return next week

Uzun (thigh) is aiming a return next week for the clash against Mainz, according to BILD.

Uzun is closing in on a return after missing the last month and a half with a thigh injury, though the attacking midfielder will likely need another week of full training with the squad before getting back on the pitch. He's targeting a spot in the matchday squad for next week's clash with Mainz. That said, his return shouldn't shake up the starting XI too much since he has mostly been used as a rotational piece for the Eagles this season.