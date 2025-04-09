Can Uzun Injury: Back in training
Uzun (infection) returned to training Wednesday ahead of a Thursday trip to Tottenham.
Uzun was a late addition to the traveling squad, and likely won't be fit for anything more than a bench role during Thursday's clash. The attacking midfielder could be in for a larger role moving forward when fit, though he's been a rotation option for the most part as he gets used to the top flight.
