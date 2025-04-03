Can Uzun Injury: Dealt illness

Uzan is facing an illness and is questionable for Saturday's match against Werder Bremen, according to manager Dino Toppmoller.

Uzan is facing a possible absence Saturday, as he is suffering from an illness. Luckily for the midfielder, he will have a day to heal and work on recover before match day, hoping that is enough to recoup his fitness. The good news is he hasn't started in the club's past three games, so this would be a minor absence.