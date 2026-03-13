Can Uzun Injury: Not yet fit

Uzun (thigh) is out for another match and is still working on his recovery, according to manager Albert Riera. "Can is not yet physically ready for action. Both have rejoined team training, but they still need a bit more time to fully internalize our playing philosophy and precisely understand the tasks they must perform on the pitch. Everyone needs to grasp the plan in order to find solutions."

Uzun is close to a return but is still being held out, with the attacker returning to training but still out due to his physical capabilities. This continues a brutal absence, not playing since January. He may be held out until after the international break now, with only one more game he can play in before that.