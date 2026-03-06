Can Uzun Injury: Trains with team

Uzun (thigh) was spotted back in team training Friday, the club posted.

Uzun took a positive step in his recovery after being spotted back in team training Friday. The attacking midfielder has been sidelined since late January with a thigh injury but now looks to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad. His comeback could arrive in the upcoming fixtures depending on how he responds over the next few training sessions. That said, he held more of a rotational role prior to his injury, therefore his role will still need to be determined under new coach Albert Riera.