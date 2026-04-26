Can Uzun headshot

Can Uzun News: Assists for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Uzun assisted once to go with six shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Uzun took six shots and two corners during Saturday's frustrating draw, and managed to only come away with a single assist. The attacker came so close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions, but just couldn't quite find the back of the net. He's had a strong second season in the Bundesliga, but hasn't quite managed to build off his brilliant start.

Can Uzun
Eintracht Frankfurt
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