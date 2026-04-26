Can Uzun News: Assists for draw

Uzun assisted once to go with six shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Uzun took six shots and two corners during Saturday's frustrating draw, and managed to only come away with a single assist. The attacker came so close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions, but just couldn't quite find the back of the net. He's had a strong second season in the Bundesliga, but hasn't quite managed to build off his brilliant start.