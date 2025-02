Uzun scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Uzun replaced Ellyes Skhiri in the 68th minute and headed in the equalizer in the 81st minute assisted by Jean-Matteo Bahoya. Uzun completed a dribble and also created a chance. He has started only two of his 13 appearances and also netted thrice.