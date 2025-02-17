Can Uzun News: Nets Sunday

Uzun scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Holstein Kiel.

Uzun scored during Sunday's win, another goal for the young attacker who has taken on a larger role throughout the season. He showed immense promise in the 2. Bundesliga, and while the climb to the top flight has taken a bit of time he seems a comfortable part of the Frankfurt attack.