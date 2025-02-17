Fantasy Soccer
Can Uzun headshot

Can Uzun News: Nets Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Uzun scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Holstein Kiel.

Uzun scored during Sunday's win, another goal for the young attacker who has taken on a larger role throughout the season. He showed immense promise in the 2. Bundesliga, and while the climb to the top flight has taken a bit of time he seems a comfortable part of the Frankfurt attack.

Can Uzun
Eintracht Frankfurt
