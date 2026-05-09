Can Uzun News: Scores in loss

Uzun scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Uzun got on the scoresheet during Friday's loss, netting on one of his two shots. The attacking midfielder has had a brilliant breakout campaign, but it hasn't been enough for Frankfurt to build from last season. Uzun remains a key part of the side heading into the domestic finale.