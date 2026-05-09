Can Uzun headshot

Can Uzun News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Uzun scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Uzun got on the scoresheet during Friday's loss, netting on one of his two shots. The attacking midfielder has had a brilliant breakout campaign, but it hasn't been enough for Frankfurt to build from last season. Uzun remains a key part of the side heading into the domestic finale.

Can Uzun
Eintracht Frankfurt
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