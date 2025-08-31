Uzun scored the third goal for the Eagles in Saturday's victory against Hoffenheim, sliding in Ritsu Doan's pass after having a prior effort saved by Oliver Baumann moments earlier. He was lively between the lines and linked well with the attackers while adding three shots to his total of four in the first two games of the season. The playmaker now has four goal contributions in two games at the start of the season, showing his impact immediately and likely securing his starting role moving forward.