Can Uzun News: Scores Saturday

Uzun scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Uzun scored Frankfurt's only goal during Saturday's loss, doing everything he could to try and keep his side in the match. He also took four shots and was busy throughout on set-pieces. The midfielder was a contributor in every facet of the attack and it still wasn't enough to overcome a poor showing from the team around him.