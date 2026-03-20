Can Uzun News: Set for play

Uzun (thigh) is an option for play again heading into Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players."

Uzun is cleared for play once again and is going to have to find time in the team, with the attacker losing time after a starting role to start the season. That said, he has been more of a rotational option recently, although he last played in January. In his return to the team sheet, a bench role is likely to be waiting for the midfielder, with three starts in seven appearances since November.