Caoimhin Kelleher News: Allows three against City
Kelleher registered seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Manchester City.
Kelleher had a good match against City but was unable to do much more than his seven saves, still allowing three goals in the loss. He did record a season-high for saves in a match despite the loss, two better than his next best. He remains with 10 clean sheets this season, heading into the May 17 match against Crystal Palace.
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