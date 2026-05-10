Caoimhin Kelleher News: Allows three against City

Kelleher registered seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Kelleher had a good match against City but was unable to do much more than his seven saves, still allowing three goals in the loss. He did record a season-high for saves in a match despite the loss, two better than his next best. He remains with 10 clean sheets this season, heading into the May 17 match against Crystal Palace.