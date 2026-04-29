Caoimhin Kelleher News: Allows two against United

Kelleher made three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Kelleher was doing his best Monday with a decent three saves but was ultimately beaten twice by the Red Devils, leading to the loss. This comes just after a clean sheet against Fulham, remaining at nine in 33 appearances this season. He will now prepare to face West Ham on Saturday, a team fighting for every point with relegation in the rearview mirror.