Caoimhin Kelleher News: Clean sheet but no saves required
Kelleher registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Everton.
Kelleher kept his fourth Premier League clean sheet of the season as he has deputized for the injured Alisson on nine occasions. This is the first game in all competitions in which he hasn't been required to make a save this season and he will likely continue in net for the trip to Craven Cottage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now