Caoimhin Kelleher News: Concedes late equalizer

Kelleher registered two saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Neither goalkeeper was particularly strong on the day but Kelleher made the last mistake in the 2-2 draw. He should've been able to stave off Wolves but given his performance, he's likely to have trouble with Leeds United. However, they haven't been great offensively, scoring just 37 times in 30 EPL games.