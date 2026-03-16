Caoimhin Kelleher News: Concedes late equalizer
Kelleher registered two saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Neither goalkeeper was particularly strong on the day but Kelleher made the last mistake in the 2-2 draw. He should've been able to stave off Wolves but given his performance, he's likely to have trouble with Leeds United. However, they haven't been great offensively, scoring just 37 times in 30 EPL games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 30: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW30 Wildcard Team: Best Players for Gameweek 304 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More