Kelleher kept Brighton out early with a sharp save on Mats Wieffer's effort after Yankuba Minteh cut the ball back inside eight minutes. This was his first stop on a total of three against the Seagulls, as he could do little about Danny Welbeck's first-time finish from Minteh's cross in the 71st minute or Jack Hinshelwood's 84th-minute half-volley that squirmed past him to complete the turnaround. Kelleher will hope to find a shutout against Burnley on Saturday since he has conceded in each of his last four outings with the Bees.