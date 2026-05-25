Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Draw in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Kelleher registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Kelleher finished his first season as a starter in the Premier League with a draw against his former club. He kept 10 clean sheets and made 109 saves with his new club, starting 37 times in a brilliant season. He was exactly as billed as a starter and immediately becomes an above-average option in England.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
FPL GW37 Free Hit Team: Best Draft & Strategy for Gameweek 37
SOC
FPL GW37 Free Hit Team: Best Draft & Strategy for Gameweek 37
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago