Caoimhin Kelleher News: Draw in finale
Kelleher registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Kelleher finished his first season as a starter in the Premier League with a draw against his former club. He kept 10 clean sheets and made 109 saves with his new club, starting 37 times in a brilliant season. He was exactly as billed as a starter and immediately becomes an above-average option in England.
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