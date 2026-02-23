Caoimhin Kelleher News: Five saves in loss
Kelleher made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Brighton.
Kelleher made five saves while conceding two goals in Saturday's loss to Brighton, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet. The Irish goalkeeper remains in a difficult stretch, having allowed at least two goals in four of his last six appearances while recording just one clean sheet during that span. He will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against Burnley.
