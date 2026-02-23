Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Five saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Kelleher made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Brighton.

Kelleher made five saves while conceding two goals in Saturday's loss to Brighton, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet. The Irish goalkeeper remains in a difficult stretch, having allowed at least two goals in four of his last six appearances while recording just one clean sheet during that span. He will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against Burnley.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago