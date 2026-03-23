Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Four saves in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kelleher had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.

Kelleher kept his eighth clean sheet in the Premier League this season as Brentford drew 0-0 away to Leeds. He made four saves, which was his 14th time in 30 Premier League games that he has made three or more saves. He made three or more saves three times when keeping a clean sheet.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
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