Caoimhin Kelleher News: Four saves in 0-0 draw
Kelleher had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leeds United.
Kelleher kept his eighth clean sheet in the Premier League this season as Brentford drew 0-0 away to Leeds. He made four saves, which was his 14th time in 30 Premier League games that he has made three or more saves. He made three or more saves three times when keeping a clean sheet.
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