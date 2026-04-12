Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Four saves in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kelleher made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.

Kelleher made four saves as his side went on to draw 2-2. So far this season, he has kept eight clean sheets and saved three penalties. He has made four saves in back-to-back games, and it is the tenth game this season that he has made four or more saves in a game. In six of these 10 games, where he has made four or more saves, he has conceded two goals.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
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