Caoimhin Kelleher News: Four saves in clean sheet
Kelleher had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory over West Ham United.
Kelleher delivered a strong performance with four saves and was aided by fortune in securing the clean sheet, with two efforts hitting the post and another ruled out. The goalkeeper has now recorded back-to-back home clean sheets and his third in the last five matches. During that run, he has made at least three saves in four of those games. He will next face a tough away test against Manchester City on Saturday.
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