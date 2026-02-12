Caoimhin Kelleher News: Holds Arsenal to draw
Kelleher allowed a goal while making a save during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
Kelleher allowed the opening goal of the match in the 61st minute, but held Arsenal from there as Brentford came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves while keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Brentford take on Brighton their next time out in the Premier League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2416 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caoimhin Kelleher See More