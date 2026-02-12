Caoimhin Kelleher headshot

Caoimhin Kelleher News: Holds Arsenal to draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Kelleher allowed a goal while making a save during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Kelleher allowed the opening goal of the match in the 61st minute, but held Arsenal from there as Brentford came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves while keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Brentford take on Brighton their next time out in the Premier League.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
