Caoimhin Kelleher News: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:08am

Kelleher (personal) became a father and is not an option for Saturday's clash against Burnley, coach Keith Andrews confirmed to the media. "Caoimhin's partner had a baby. We are delighted for them and we wish them well but he couldn't play today."

Kelleher was a late scratch from Saturday's showdown with the Clarets due to personal reasons, a big surprise considering he had started each of the first 27 Premier League matches this season. His unexpected absence clears the runway for Hakon Valdimarsson to take over between the posts for this one. With the starting goalkeeper welcoming a newborn, he is expected to be back in the mix for the upcoming fixtures after this brief time away.

Caoimhin Kelleher
Brentford
More Stats & News
